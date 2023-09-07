RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Naval officer's octogenarian mother-in-law loses Rs 2 lakh in online fraud
September 07, 2023  19:47
image
An 81-year-old woman, whose son-in-law is a vice admiral-rank officer in the Indian Navy in Mumbai, lost nearly Rs 2 lakh in an online fraud as she was lured into redeeming the reward points offered in the name of a prominent bank, the police said on Thursday. 

The woman lodged a complaint in this connection with the Cuffe Parade police station in south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, an official said. 

The victim stays at the Naval Officers' Residential Area at Colaba with her daughter and son-in-law, who is a vice admiral-rank officer in the navy, he said. 

In her complaint, the woman said she received a message on her mobile phone on September 3 evening, in which she was asked to immediately redeem reward points worth Rs 5,899, saying it was the last day to do so. 

A link was provided in the message, which she was directed to open, he added. 

The next day, the woman clicked the link, which took her to the official page of the bank. 

As per the instructions given on the home page, she was asked to tick the one-time password option. 

After doing so, she received a six-digit OTP on her mobile phone, which she entered on the portal. But she received the same instruction two more times. 

This way, she entered the OTP thrice, he said. When the woman checked the mobile app of the bank, she found that Rs 89,798, Rs 89,813 and Rs 19,858, were debited from her bank account in three transactions, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Janmashtami Connection in Saira's Love Story
The Janmashtami Connection in Saira's Love Story

'Wonder of wonders we finished the Janmashtami song and can you believe it within the next few days it so happened that Dilip Sahab walked into my life, gazed into my eyes and asked my grandmother and mother for my Hand in marriage.'

Vijayan slams 'The Kerala Story' for depicting state as religiously extreme
Vijayan slams 'The Kerala Story' for depicting state as religiously extreme

Vijayan said that the trailer of the Hindi film, at first glance, appears to be "deliberately produced" with the alleged aim of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state.

False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa
False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa

A siren giving a warning about tsunami erroneously started playing from the Early Warning Dissemination System at Porvorim near Panaji, triggering panic among the local residents, an official said on Thursday.

'A natural' Kishan is a 'long-term' asset for India
'A natural' Kishan is a 'long-term' asset for India

More was pleased to see the development of Kishan as a genuine wicket-keeper batter.

DMK's A Raja guns for Sanatan Dharma, dares Modi-Shah to debate
DMK's A Raja guns for Sanatan Dharma, dares Modi-Shah to debate

DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja has likened Sanatan Dharma to disease like leprosy that had social stigma.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances