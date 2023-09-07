Modi leaves for home after ASEAN





The prime minister arrived in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in the morning. "PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.





"Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and the people for their welcome," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.





"The prime minister has just completed a very short but very productive visit to Jakarta to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit," Secy (East) Saurabh Kumar said. The prime minister's participation in the summit will give India-ASEAN relations a strategic direction.





The prime minister has comprehensive discussions, including in areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, trade and the economy, environment, health and traditional medicine, he said. In each of these, the prime minister made specific proposals which have already been put out in the form of a 12-point proposal.





Two joint statements were issued between India and ASEAN. These relate to maritime cooperation and food security, Kumar said. In maritime cooperation, areas such as safety and security of maritime areas, maritime domain awareness, disaster management etc. have been covered.





In the food security minute, millets find a prominent place. It provides food security as well as the environment, he said. The prime minister announced the formation of an ASEAN-India fund for the digital future. This will provide financial connectivity between ASEAN and India. --

