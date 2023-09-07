RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, Biden bilateral meet tomorrow
September 07, 2023  09:49
image
US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday and is scheduled to hold a Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House informed. 

 Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for three days. After he departs from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany on Friday for a brief stopover and will arrive in New Delhi the same day. 

 The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a White House press release. 

 On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 1: "One Earth'. Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 2: "One Family' of the G20. 

Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders. On Sunday, the US President will visit Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders. 

 Biden is then scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold a discussion on the agenda of G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, that stand before it and can be on the American leader's strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping, a White House official said. 

 John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, also pointed out that there is very little possibility that PM Modi and President Biden will discuss on climate and the ongoing Ukraine war.
