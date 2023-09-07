Man held from train in Maha while fleeing to Kolkata after kidnapping child





The 35-year-old accused, identified as Rotin Ghosh, and the child's mother, a resident of Kamathipura in central Mumbai, were in a relationship but then had a fallout, the official said.





"The child's mother filed a kidnapping case at Nagpada police station on Tuesday. Six teams were formed to nab Ghosh as we realised he would try to flee the city with the child," the official said.





Technical surveillance revealed Ghosh was near Igatpuri in Nashik and police assumed he was on some train on its way to Kolkata, the official added.





"We asked the GRP to check Amritsar Express and Howrah Express but they could not find Ghosh or the child. We found the accused's location, near Bodhwad in Buldhana, and that of the Shalimar Express that leaves from Kurla LTT in Mumbai were matching," he said.





A GRP team boarded Shalimar Express and nabbed Ghosh when the train was near Shegaon, and he has been brought to Mumbai in connection with the kidnapping case registered at Nagpada police station, the official informed. -- PTI

