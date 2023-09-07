RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Legal head of MNC caught red handed giving bribe to cop in Gurugram, arrested
September 07, 2023  23:42
The legal head of a multinational company was arrested after being caught red handed while offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to a policeman, officials said on Thursday. 

The sub-inspector in-charge of a forgery case against officials of the company informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau about the bribe offered to him, police said. 

The company's legal head allegedly bribed the sub-inspector in lieu of helping a senior official of the MNC who is an accused in the forgery case, they said. 

The ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they added. 

The arrested accused is identified as Atul Sood, legal head of Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch-Italian multinational company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and gum. 

An FIR was registered against Sood at the ACB Police Station and later he was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday, police said. 

 According to the FIR filed by the sub-inspector, a female HR head of the company had filed a sexual harassment complaint against two admin officials of the company at DLF Phase 1 Police Station in 2021. 

After the woman failed to report to the office, the company terminated her, and sent her salary and other dues to her bank account, the FIR said. -- PTI
