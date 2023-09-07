RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leaving no one behind is G20 legacy, writes PM
September 07, 2023  11:23
image
Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's presidency strives to bridge divides, break barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration in a world where unity prevails over discord. 

 In an editorial that has been published across newspapers, Modi said that the Summit under Indian presidency will reach the last mile and would leave no one behind.

"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- these two words capture a deep philosophy. The phrase means "the world is one family'. This is an all-embracing outlook that encourages us to progress as one universal family, transcending borders, languages, and ideologies. During India's G20 Presidency, this has translated into a call for human-centric progress," Modi said. 

"As One Earth, we are coming together to nurture our planet. As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future - One Future - which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times," he said. 

 "The post-pandemic world order is very different from the world before it. There are three important changes, among others. First, there is a growing realisation that a shift away from a GDP-centric view of the world to a human-centric view is needed. Second, the world is recognising the importance of resilience and reliability in global supply chains. Third, there is a collective call for boosting multilateralism through the reform of global institutions," Modi said. 

"In December 2022, when we took over the Presidency from Indonesia, I had written that a mindset shift must be catalysed by the G20. This was especially needed in the context of mainstreaming the marginalized aspirations of developing countries, the Global South and Africa," he said. 

 The Voice of Global South Summit, which witnessed participation from 125 countries, was one of the foremost initiatives under our Presidency. It was an important exercise to gather inputs and ideas from the Global South. Further, our Presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. -- ANI
