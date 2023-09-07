RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Jaishankar on why India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time
September 07, 2023  22:34
image
On the eve of the G20 summit hosted by India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to distinguished journalist Sheela Bhatt about the significance of India's presidency, and why it is coming at a crucial time.

"North-South divides have widened, aggravated by the impact of Covid, conflict, climate events and inflation. East-West polarisation has also been a major factor in global decision making'', thus "India's G20 presidency takes place at a particularly crucial time," Jaishankar says, adding that "it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Indian presidency plays a bridging role in this regard." 

About what the G20 is all about, Jaishankar tells Sheela Bhatt, "India is a country with big thinking and a large heart. We want to promote global good through collective action. That is what the G20 is all about." 

Furthermore, he adds, "The pressing requirements of the Global South should be the core agenda. That is why PM Modi convened the Voice of the Global South Summit and took the initiative to propose membership of the African Union," the external affairs minister says, here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lawyer files plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech
Lawyer files plea in SC to book Udhayanidhi, A Raja for hate speech

As a hugely divisive debate raged over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking its direction for registration of an FIR against him.

Kerala:8-year-old abducted from house, raped; accused found drinking
Kerala:8-year-old abducted from house, raped; accused found drinking

The man was caught from near the Aluva bridge on Thursday evening where he was drinking alcohol. The suspect attempted to escape from the police by jumping into the nearby river and swimming away, but was caught with the help of local...

Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends with controversial loss
Kings Cup: India's 12-match unbeaten streak ends with controversial loss

India lose to Iraq in penalty shootout, face Lebanon in bronze medal playoff.

Meat-eating led to cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal: IIT-Mandi director
Meat-eating led to cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal: IIT-Mandi director

There was no response from Behera on the controversy. His comments attracted criticism from netizens.

'Foxconn chief is backing Modi's Make-in-India'
'Foxconn chief is backing Modi's Make-in-India'

India will be an important country in terms of manufacturing in future, Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has said, his latest comment adding to a growing chorus of global voices acknowledging the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances