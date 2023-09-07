Jaishankar on why India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time





"North-South divides have widened, aggravated by the impact of Covid, conflict, climate events and inflation. East-West polarisation has also been a major factor in global decision making'', thus "India's G20 presidency takes place at a particularly crucial time," Jaishankar says, adding that "it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Indian presidency plays a bridging role in this regard."





About what the G20 is all about, Jaishankar tells Sheela Bhatt, "India is a country with big thinking and a large heart. We want to promote global good through collective action. That is what the G20 is all about."





Furthermore, he adds, "The pressing requirements of the Global South should be the core agenda. That is why PM Modi convened the Voice of the Global South Summit and took the initiative to propose membership of the African Union," the external affairs minister says, here

On the eve of the G20 summit hosted by India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to distinguished journalist Sheela Bhatt about the significance of India's presidency, and why it is coming at a crucial time.