G20: Who will receive Biden, Sunak? See full list
September 07, 2023  17:16
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak
As the national capital has been decked up royally to welcome foreign delegates for the G20 summit, the Centre has assigned responsibilities to different Union ministers of state to welcome the dignitaries, according to sources. 

 A presentation regarding the same was given to the council of ministers and MOS by the foreign secretary, sources told ANI. 

US President Joe Biden will be received by Minister of State VK Singh on September 8 at 6.55 pm (tentative time).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm.

Bangaladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MOS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm.

MoS Choubey will also receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 2.15 pm. 

The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am.

China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm.

UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel. 

 The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.
