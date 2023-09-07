RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Don't agree with Sanatana Dharma comments: Cong
September 07, 2023  16:59
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin
The Congress on Thursday said it did not agree with the remarks of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in "sarvadharma sambhav" (equal respect to all religions).

The opposition party also asserted that every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities and beliefs. 

 The assertion came amid a political row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. 

Also, DMK leader A Raja reportedly said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases such as AIDS and leprosy that have a social stigma attached to them. 

 Asked about comments by leaders of ally DMK, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The Congress has always believed in 'sarvadharma sambhav' wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith."

 "Neither the Constitution allows this nor the Indian National Congress believes in any of these comments," Khera said during a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

"If you know the history of the Indian National Congress you would know that we have always maintained (this stand) and you will find the same principles in the Constituent Assembly debates and the Constitution of India. There can never be a rethink on the Constitution as far as the Congress is concerned," he said.

 Pressed further as to why the Congress had not condemned the remarks, Khera said, "I just said we do not agree with such comments." Asked if the Congress would raise this with its ally DMK, Khera said there is no need to raise these issues because "we know for a fact that each one of our constituents also respects every religion". 

 "Now if you want to twist anybody's remarks, they are free to do so. If it suits the PM let him twist those remarks but every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities, beliefs and religions," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Schedule: Asia Cup 2023
Schedule: Asia Cup 2023

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'
'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'

Ronaldo admitted that both of them changed the history of football and urged his fans to not hate on Messi.

Oyo's India CEO, Europe head resign ahead of IPO
Oyo's India CEO, Europe head resign ahead of IPO

IPO-bound hospitality major Oyo's India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ankit Gupta and the head of its Europe business Mandar Vaidya have resigned. A company spokesperson told Business Standard that the two had moved on from their roles...

Kerala: Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted
Kerala: Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted

The police said that the man suspected of having abducted and sexually assaulted the minor girl was identified by the victim and a manhunt for him is on.

Udhayanidhi doubles down, says he'll 'face all cases'
Udhayanidhi doubles down, says he'll 'face all cases'

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'globe-trotting', afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances