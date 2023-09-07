RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dahi Handi celebrations: 35 Govindas hurt in Mumbai
September 07, 2023  18:49
At least 35 'Govindas' involved in the formation of human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations were injured in parts of Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air. 

The celebrations, which began in the morning, will continue till night. Competitions are organised at various locations across the city, offering cash prizes for the Govinda groups that succeed in breaking dahi handis. During the formation of human pyramids, there are chances of participants falling down and injuring themselves, sometimes critically. 

"At least 35 Govindas have suffered injuries during the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai so far. Of them, four have been admitted to hospitals - two each in civic-run KEM Hospital at Parel in central Mumbai and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," the official said. 

Twenty-two of them are being getting treatment at the out-patient departments (OPDs) in state-run and municipal hospitals, he said.

As part of its proactive measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept 125 beds ready at civic-run hospitals to treat injured Govindas, civic officials said. -- PTI
