Cong: Oppn won't boycott Sp Parl session but...
September 07, 2023  14:36
The session will be held in the new Parliament as well
"If the opposition parties boycott the special session of Parliament, the BJP will take a one-sided decision," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, adding that "there should be a discussion in Parliament about important issues, and we will put them forward". 

 Ramesh's statement comes as leaders from the opposition parties are demanding to know the motive behind calling a Special Session in Parliament. 

 On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to discuss and debate several issues, including the Manipur violence, the economic situation of the country, the MSP, and other demands of farmers, among other issues.

 In the letter, the former Congress chief also mentioned that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties, and none of them had any idea of the agenda for the session. 

 "You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning September 18, 2023. I must point out that this special session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," she said in her letter. 

 "All we have communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business. We most certainly want to participate in the special session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance," Sonia Gandhi said. -- ANI
