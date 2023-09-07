Chargesheet filed in murder of woman by live-in partner in Mira Road

Chargesheet filed in murder of woman by live-in partner in Mira RoadSeptember 07, 2023 20:55
Accused Manoj Sane
The police have filed the chargesheet in the murder of a woman whose body parts were boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted by her live-in partner in their rented apartment on the outskirts of Mumbai, sources have said.
The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police submitted the chargesheet in a magistrate's court in Thane on September 5, said advocate Atul Saroj, counsel for accused Manoj Sane (56).
Explaining the next process, he said the court will frame charges against the accused in due course after which the hearing in the case will commence.
The contents of the chargesheet were immediately not known.
The case came to light in the first week of June after neighbours alerted the police about a foul odour coming from a flat where Sane and his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya (34) lived in Naya Nagar area of Mira Road township in Thane district.
After breaking the door open, the police were stunned to discover Vaidya's body parts, some cooked in a pressure cooker and even roasted, inside the flat.
As per the FIR, Sane killed the woman on June 4, chopped her body with a chainsaw and pressure-cooked and roasted a few pieces in his attempt to get rid of them.
