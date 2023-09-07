RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bopanna-Ebden in US Open men's doubles final
September 07, 2023  23:44
Just In: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles final of US Open in New York.
Bopanna-Ebden storm into US Open doubles final

Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Shoaib takes pot shots at Indian team as mind games begin

'Why do I have this feeling... why India could not pick their XI in last two years. It's a very strange thing to me that your squad is not settled. Who is your No. 4, where will Virat (Kohli) play 3, 4 or 5?'

Illegal Bangladeshi held for raping minor girl in Kerala

The migrant worker, namely Ariful Islam, 26, was arrested by Arthunkal police on August 23 for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl after trespassing into her house on the same day.

First round of NDA vs INDIA poll results out on Friday

The seven seats -- Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura -- went to poll on September 5.

Kiss scandal: Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team's resilience

Portman said in a speech to the European Clubs' Association General Assembly on Thursday that other teams had in the past had to fight for equal pay.

