RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP denied rice to poor in Karnataka: CM
September 07, 2023  12:02
image
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government of being anti-poor and inhumane, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the people of the state to not vote for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

 The statement was made by the Karnataka CM at an event that was held at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district to celebrate the completion of 10 years of the 'Ksheera Bhagya' scheme, which offers milk to government schoolchildren every day. 

 Calling the BJP despicable, Siddaramaiah said the ruling party denied rice to the people of Karnataka. He said that when he became the chief minister of the state, he had written to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to supply rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme. 

"The FCI had assured that it would provide rice, but the centre denied it," he said. "We trusted them, but the centre denied us rice. Is the BJP pro-poor? They are not. We did not ask for rice for free. We were ready to pay for it. We were ready to pay 36 rupees (per kg) for the rice. When we asked for rice, they agreed and then backtracked. All of you must decide how despicable they are. They are anti-poor. They are inhumane," he said.

 "Before the election, when I was the CM in my previous government, I was giving you more than 5 kg of rice, but the BJP had reduced free rice to just 5 kg. We wrote to the Food Corporation of India to purchase rice from them. They replied to us, saying they had plenty of rice to sell. They assured us that they were ready to provide the rice. But the BJP denied it," he added. 

 On July 10, the Karnataka government launched the Anna Bhagya scheme for only those belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL). Under this scheme, the state government distributes money instead of rice. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 170 is given to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer in return for an additional 5 kg of rice. The Anna Bhagya scheme was among the five poll promises that the Congress had made to the people ahead of the elections
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kerala: Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted
Kerala: Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted

The police said that the man suspected of having abducted and sexually assaulted the minor girl was identified by the victim and a manhunt for him is on.

Sales, outlook strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare
Sales, outlook strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

P&G Hygiene and Healthcare's June quarter numbers were better than Street estimates, led by strong sales and robust margins. The company, which owns leading consumer brands like Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, posted a 12.6 per cent...

Curfew relaxed in 5 valley districts of Manipur
Curfew relaxed in 5 valley districts of Manipur

A day after curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food.

'Nitish, Mamata, Stalin Don't Know India'
'Nitish, Mamata, Stalin Don't Know India'

'Does anyone understand India?' 'Does anyone have a larger perspective for India as a whole?' 'Today we have rulers who do not understand the ruled.'

'Caste Won't Disappear From India'
'Caste Won't Disappear From India'

'In India those who want change cannot bring about change, and those who can bring about change do not want change.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances