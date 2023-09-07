3-hr fusion music concert at Prez G20 dinner





Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.





78 instrumentalists from all over the country will perform together for three hours before foreign dignitaries during the dinner programme hosted by the President in honour of G20 leaders at 'Bharat Mandapan'.





What sets this ensemble apart is the inclusion of 34 Hindustani instruments, 18 Carnatic instruments, and 40 folk instruments from across Indian states featuring 78 artists including 11 children, 13 women, 7 differently abled (Divyang) artists, 26 young men and 21 seniors.





Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said that the musical programme with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo) followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo) ending with few scores in Druta Laya (Fast tempo). The performance will go on for three hours from 6-9 pm, the chairman said.

Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion hosted by the President of India on September 9.