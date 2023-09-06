RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Yesteryear Bollywood actor testifies before court in rape case against bizman
September 06, 2023  23:26
image
A yesteryear Bollywood actor on Wednesday deposed before a court in Mumbai in a rape case she has filed against a city-based businessman. 

She was the first person to depose as a witness in the case which was registered in 2018, and her testimony was recorded `in camera' (where the public and media are now allowed). 

Besides raping her, the accused also forged a `Nikahnama' (Muslim marriage certificate) to show that they were married and cheated her of Rs 15.40 crore during 2010 to 2015, she alleged. 

Earlier this year, the court had rejected the businessman's discharge application. 

The accused submitted that his marriage to the actor was legal and they had also done the Haj pilgrimage together. 

The court, while rejecting his discharge plea, had observed that it appeared from the available record that there were monetary transactions between him and the woman, he forged documents to claim that he was married to her, and had sexual intercurse with her without her consent. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5-day Parl session to begin in old building on Sept 18, rest in new structure
5-day Parl session to begin in old building on Sept 18, rest in new structure

According to officials, the shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings.

Nobody told us about the NRR permutations: Afghanistan coach
Nobody told us about the NRR permutations: Afghanistan coach

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said that they weren't aware of the net run rate (NRR) permutations which might have worked in their favour during their last group clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup in Lahore.

Human error! Instead of WC winning skipper, Spain honours...
Human error! Instead of WC winning skipper, Spain honours...

The Spanish Government mistakenly honoured celebrity Ivana Icardi, sister of Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, instead of Women's World Cup winning captain Ivana Andres, with the country's Royal Order of Sports Merit, Spain's National...

Asia Cup PIX: Rauf, Imam guide Pakistan to comfortable win
Asia Cup PIX: Rauf, Imam guide Pakistan to comfortable win

Haris Rauf bowled a couple of hostile spells, while Imam-ul-Haq struck a silken 78 as Pakistan secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup, in Lahore on Wednesday.

No lack of food, medicine; claims of shortage not true, Manipur tells SC
No lack of food, medicine; claims of shortage not true, Manipur tells SC

The Manipur government dubbed as untrue the claim by the counsel for the committee appointed by the apex court to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence that the people of the state were suffering on account...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances