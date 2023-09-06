Yesteryear Bollywood actor testifies before court in rape case against bizman

Yesteryear Bollywood actor testifies before court in rape case against bizmanSeptember 06, 2023 23:26
A yesteryear Bollywood actor on Wednesday deposed before a court in Mumbai in a rape case she has filed against a city-based businessman.
She was the first person to depose as a witness in the case which was registered in 2018, and her testimony was recorded `in camera' (where the public and media are now allowed).
Besides raping her, the accused also forged a `Nikahnama' (Muslim marriage certificate) to show that they were married and cheated her of Rs 15.40 crore during 2010 to 2015, she alleged.
Earlier this year, the court had rejected the businessman's discharge application.
The accused submitted that his marriage to the actor was legal and they had also done the Haj pilgrimage together.
The court, while rejecting his discharge plea, had observed that it appeared from the available record that there were monetary transactions between him and the woman, he forged documents to claim that he was married to her, and had sexual intercurse with her without her consent. -- PTI
