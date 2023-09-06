RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US: If China wants to play spoiler at G20 it's...
September 06, 2023  10:24
File pic
White House official Jake Sullivan, on Tuesday, said that China has the option to "come in and play the role of a spoiler" at the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in Delhi. 

Responding to a query on the India and China tension affecting the G20 Summit, the National Security Advisor of the US said that G20 Chair India, the US, and other members will also encourage China to set aside geopolitical questions and play a constructive role. 

"As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the summit, really, that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them. What I think the chair of India will encourage them to do. What we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G 20 will do is encourage them to come in in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, debt relief, on technology, and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering," Sullivan said. 

This came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi. -- ANI
