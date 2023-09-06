RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite
September 06, 2023  08:52
A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.
 
Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police said.

He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

Shahvaz's family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil. -- PTI
