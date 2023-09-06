Sunak's relatives plan bhangra night, party for him





The Daily Telegraph' reported over the weekend that Sunak's relatives will host a feast with flower bouquets and non-stop dancing to Punjabi music. Dr Gautam Dev Sood, 65, a maternal uncle of the UK Prime Minister of Punjabi heritage, said all relatives have been asked to come to the Indian capital to mark his arrival.





"It is a great honour for us that he is visiting his ancestral land," Sood told the newspaper. Subhash Berry, Sunak's paternal uncle, added: "We can't divulge exact details but a plan is in place to welcome the (British) prime minister. We are gearing up for a night of non-stop dancing, mostly to the lively beats of the traditional Punjabi music, although I imagine we might also groove to a few English tunes along the way."





The newspaper notes that Sunak is unlikely to attend the event because of an intense work schedule between Friday and Sunday for the G20 summit and bilateral talks on its sidelines.





Sunak, 43, was born in Southampton to parents Yashvir and Usha who have their roots in India. He will be accompanied on his first visit to India as Prime Minister by his Indian wife, Akshata Murty the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty. While Sunak has extended family in northern India, Murty's relatives mostly live in Karnataka.

