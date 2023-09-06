RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sp session to straddle old and new Parl buildings
September 06, 2023  13:49
The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Ahead of the special Parliament Session beginning September 18, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a discussion and debate on several issues including the current economic situation of the country. 

 In her letter to the PM, Sonia Gandhi said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. She further said that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them have any idea on the agenda for the session. 

"You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda,' she said in her letter. 

 "All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance,' Sonia Gandhi said.
