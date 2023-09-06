RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sonia writes to PM: Agenda for Sp Parl meet?
September 06, 2023  12:59
image
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that no agenda has been listed for the special Parliament session and raising nine issues, including violence in Manipur, for discussion. 

 The issues listed by Gandhi included Centre-state relations, rise in cases of communal tension and border transgressions by China. 

 "I must point out that this special session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," Gandhi said in her letter. 

 "I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming special session," she said. 

 Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is the first time that no agenda has been discussed or listed in the business of the House. 

 "We want that the upcoming session is constructive and this was decided at the meeting of the strategy group and during the meeting of INDIA parties," Ramesh said. "If there is no 'shehnai' of democracy in the mother of democracy, then what kind of democracy is this," Ramesh asked. 

 He said the rules under which the discussion can take place can be discussed mutually. Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister is in "panic" and "tired". The special session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook
TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook

TVS Motor Company has been one of the best-performing two-wheeler stocks in the current financial year (FY24), enriching investors with gains of 24 per cent. Among listed two-wheeler stocks, only Hero MotoCorp has done better in this...

SPG chief, responsible for Modi's protection, passes away
SPG chief, responsible for Modi's protection, passes away

Special Protection Group (SPG) director Arun Kumar Sinha died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was 61.

10 Must Watch Hostage Dramas On OTT
10 Must Watch Hostage Dramas On OTT

Deepa Gahlot lists some interesting made-for-OTT hostage dramas that you can watch.

Chess Queen Divya Deshmukh's Many Moods
Chess Queen Divya Deshmukh's Many Moods

The chess champ loves to dress her nails and hair.

Maratha quota activist on IV fluids as his hunger strike enters 9th day
Maratha quota activist on IV fluids as his hunger strike enters 9th day

Jarange, aged around 40, has been holding the hunger protest in Jalna district's Antarwali Sarati village since August 29.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances