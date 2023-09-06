Siddhartha Mukherjee on UK non-fiction prize longlist





The New York-based cancer physician and researcher, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, will go up against 12 other authors from around the world for the annual GBP 50,000 prize, which aims to recognise and reward the best of non-fiction and is open to authors of any nationality.





Mukherjee's longlisted work has been described as at once panoramic and intimate and the author's most spectacular book yet".





The cell is the foundational unit of life. Its discovery reshaped our understanding of our bodies and brains as never before, note the judges with reference to the 53-year-old's latest work. This revolutionised medical practice in the past and, centuries on, holds ever-greater clinical promise for the future.





Mukherjee provides the definitive account of this remarkable cellular story, authoritative yet at the same time personal. He has that rarest of scientific gifts the ability to pull back the magical curtain of complexities to reveal, like cells themselves, the foundations of life, they said.

Indian-American physician-author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee's The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human' has been longlisted for the prestigious Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction in London on Wednesday.