RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sanatana Dharma remark: Stalin Jr, Kharge Jr booked
September 06, 2023  09:06
image
An FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.  
   
Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.
 
The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.  
 
The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.
 
Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria. 
 
His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz; Muchova sets up Gauff semis
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz; Muchova sets up Gauff semis

IMAGES from Day 9 of the US Open, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York.

Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election

'There was a 77 per cent chance that electorates in India voted for the same party for both the state and Centre when elections were held simultaneously.'

No place for Sangha, Ellis in Australia's World Cup squad
No place for Sangha, Ellis in Australia's World Cup squad

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Name Games Countries Play
Name Games Countries Play

As India seems to be picking 'Bharat' at least in official communication, here are some interesting name changes.

Nayantara-Vignesh Will Make You Believe In Love
Nayantara-Vignesh Will Make You Believe In Love

Who doesn't love getting updates on Kollywood's favourite couple?

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances