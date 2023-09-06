Reservations will continue as long as ...: RSS chief





Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he said, speaking at an event in Nagpur.





"We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them. Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," he said.





It is about giving respect and not just about ensuring financial or political equality, the RSS chief further said.





If the sections of society which faced discrimination suffered for 2000 years, "why cannot we (those who did not face discrimination) accept some trouble for 200 more years," he added. -- PTI

