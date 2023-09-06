RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt-promoted Ed-a-Mamma
September 06, 2023  20:13
File image
Reliance Retail has entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt-promoted clothing brand of kids and maternity wear Ed-a-Mamma. 

Reliance Retail Vetures Ltd, the holding company for retail operation of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, in a statement said it aims to take the brand Ed-a-Mamma on a dynamic growth trajectory. 

It will be "closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business. 

This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation," said a joint statement. 

"Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd signs a joint venture with Alia Bhatt's conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear Ed-a-Mamma for a 51 per cent majority stake," it said. 

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2-12 year-olds. 

From its online debut to its offline presence in department stores, Ed-a-Mamma quickly established itself as a favoured choice among discerning consumers, it said. 

Last year, it had expanded its range to maternity wear. 

RRVL director Isha Ambani said: "At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. -- PTI
