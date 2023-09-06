RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul's EU itinerary: Brussels, Paris, Leiden, Oslo
September 06, 2023  15:29
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold extensive interactions with EU parliamentarians, students and the Indian diaspora during his almost week-long visit to Europe, which began on Tuesday. 

 Sources said Gandhi will meet and hold consultations with EU MPs on September 7 in Brussels, the first of his interactions during his visit. This will be followed by a dinner with some non-resident Indians. 

 The next day, after a meeting with some Indian industrialists over breakfast, he would address a press conference in Brussels at 1.30 pm. 

 The former Congress chief would then leave for Paris. He will hold a press conference also in the French capital on September 8. On September 9, he will hold a meeting with French parliamentarians and interact with students at the Sciences Po University. 

 The sources said on September 10, Gandhi would leave for the Netherlands. There he will visit the 400-year-old Leiden University and interact with students. 

 On September 11, the Congress leader would head to Norway where he will meet the country's parliamentarians in Oslo. He would also meet non-resident Indians and attend a meeting at the University of Oslo. 

 The Indian Overseas Congress is organising the events for Gandhi, a senior leader said. He is scheduled to return on September 12 night, a day after the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

 The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in Delhi. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current president of the G20 and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. PTI
