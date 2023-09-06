RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour: Sources
September 06, 2023  01:39
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, sources said. 

Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on September 7 and also hold a similar meeting in The Hague, they said. 

According to the sources, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on September 8. 

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9. 

Thereafter, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on September 10, they said. 

Gandhi is likely to return by September 11, a day after the G20 summit concludes. 

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 in Delhi. India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. -- PTI
Manoj Jarange: Activist who forced govt to restart talks on Maratha quota
Manoj Jarange: Activist who forced govt to restart talks on Maratha quota

When he started his indefinite hunger strike in support of Maratha quota in a village in adjoining Jalna district on August 29, it largely went unnoticed, but everything changed on September 1 when violence broke out when local...

Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC
Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC

The Madras high court on Tuesday observed that the continuance of V Senthil Balaji as a minister without portfolio in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet will serve no purpose and it does not augur well with the principles of good...

Biden tests Covid negative; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House
Biden tests Covid negative; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House

The US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House.

Asia Cup: Very disappointing: Shahidi after heartbreaking loss
Asia Cup: Very disappointing: Shahidi after heartbreaking loss

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he could not be more proud of his team's performance following a heartbreaking two-run loss to Sri Lanka that knocked his side out of the Asia Cup, in Lahore on Tuesday.

Asia Cup: Litton replaces Shanto ahead of Super Fours
Asia Cup: Litton replaces Shanto ahead of Super Fours

Bangladesh are facing several injury concerns within the team.

