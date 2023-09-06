RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA court issues proclamation notice against terrorist in J&K's Budgam
September 06, 2023  23:06
A National Investigation Agency court has issued a proclamation notice against a terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Wednesday. 

"On the request of district police Budgam, the court of additional sessions judge Budgam designated NIA court under Section 22 of NIA Act has issued a proclamation against one active terrorist namely Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri, resident of Khampora Sarai Chadoora Budgam," a police spokesperson said. 

He said the accused is involved in a case registered under sections 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Chadoora Police Station in central Kashmir. 

In this regard, notices were affixed at visible places, including on the main gate of the house of the said terrorist, by the police asking the proclaimed absconder to appear before the trial court by or before October 3, the spokesperson said. -- PTI
