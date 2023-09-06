Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank

Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC BankSeptember 06, 2023 17:17
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets. Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52. During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44 per cent to 65,488.03.
