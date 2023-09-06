RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
September 06, 2023  17:17
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets. Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52. During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44 per cent to 65,488.03.
China's Siang power project will impact India, warns Arunachal CM
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday expressed concern over China's proposed mega hydropower project on the upstream of Siang River in Tibet, stating it will have a cascading effect on India and Bangladesh in the...

Naseem's injury could derail Pakistan's Asia Cup dreams
Asia Cup: Injury scare for Pakistan''s Naseem Shah versus Bangladesh

SC shield for Editors Guild from Manipur FIRs till Monday
The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected four members of the Editors Guild of India against any coercive action till Monday in connection with two FIRs lodged against them in the state for offences, including promoting enmity between two...

ODI Rankings: Gill breaks into top three; Kishan makes big gains
Indian batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan made significant improvements in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for men's batters after their impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Can High BP, Acidity Cause Headaches? Ask rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora
rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora offers advice on how to improve your overall health and wellness.

