Marathas with Nizam-era papers to get OBC tag

Marathas with Nizam-era papers to get OBC tagSeptember 06, 2023 21:13
File image
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided that Kunbi caste certificates will be issued to those Marathas hailing from Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
Kunbis (the community associated with agriculture) are grouped under the Other Backward Classes category in Maharashtra.
Shinde told reporters a five-member panel headed by judge Sandeep Shinde (retired) will determine the standard operating procedure, including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to members of the Maratha community referred to as Kunbis in the Nizam-era documents.
The panel will submit its report in a month. additional chief secretary (revenue), principal secretary (law and justice), and collectors of concerned districts (in Marathwada) will be members of this committee.
The divisional commissioner, Aurangabad, will be the member secretary of the panel.
Quota protester Manoj Jarange, who has been on hunger strike for the last eight days in Jalna district, has been demanding that Marathas in Marathwada be recognised as Kunbis based on their old records from the Nizam era.
Marathwada region was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad kingdom before it became part of Maharashtra. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
At 7 million, India saw highest mobile subscriber addition in Q2: Ericsson
With seven million new subscribers, India accounted for the highest net addition of mobile subscriptions globally in the second quarter of 2023, according to the August edition of Ericsson Mobility. Among national markets, India was...