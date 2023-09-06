Maratha quota activists protest police action in Jalna; two detained





This 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) protest was held on a service road on the Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon, he said.





The issue of Maratha reservation returned to the centre stage last week after the police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district.





The police said protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift an activist on hunger strike for Maratha quota to a hospital.





Ever since the incident, the state has been witnessing protests by the Maratha community, demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.





"Today, some pro-Maratha quota protesters gathered on a service road at the Old Pune Naka on Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon and burned tyres to protest the Jalna incident and to highlight their quota demand," the police official said.





After receiving information about it, a team of police rushed to the spot and removed the burning tyres.





The road was opened for vehicular movement after that, he said, adding that two persons were detained for inquiry in connection with the incident. -- PTI

