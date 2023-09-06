Kotak Mahindra AMC chief not quitting

Kotak Mahindra AMC chief not quittingSeptember 06, 2023 14:24
Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company will not be moving to another AMC, says the company quashing rumours of his move.
