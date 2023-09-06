RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce
September 06, 2023  11:13
Priyanka Chopra with Nick, Joe, Sophie
Priyanka Chopra with Nick, Joe, Sophie
Joe Jonas, the renowned singer and member of the Jonas Brothers, has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, the acclaimed actress known for her role in "Game of Thrones". 

The petition was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, citing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken", CNN reported.

The couple, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, are parents to two daughters born in 2020 and 2022. Jonas is seeking joint custody of their children. The divorce filing also revealed that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row
Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row

Several BJP leaders in the past have raised a demand for changing the name of the country from "India" to "Bharat".

US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz; Shelton blasts way past Tiafoe
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz; Shelton blasts way past Tiafoe

IMAGES from Day 9 of the US Open, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York.

What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?
What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?

'Relaxed state of mind,' Ishan captioned the Instagram post.

'It's like joining G-20, but not as good'
'It's like joining G-20, but not as good'

'Many countries believe that if they join BRICS, they will be seen as emerging countries and their stature will be enhanced.' 'G-20 still has common action plans while BRICS does not do that much.'

Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?
Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?

What better way to celebrate the festival than in shades of green, blue, gold and brown?

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances