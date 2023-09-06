Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce





The petition was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, citing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken", CNN reported.





The couple, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, are parents to two daughters born in 2020 and 2022. Jonas is seeking joint custody of their children. The divorce filing also revealed that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Joe Jonas, the renowned singer and member of the Jonas Brothers, has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, the acclaimed actress known for her role in "Game of Thrones".