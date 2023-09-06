RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'India that is Bharat' is in Constitution: EAM
September 06, 2023  10:01
image
Taking a veiled dig at Opposition parties over their comments following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of 'President of Bharat', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India that is Bharat is mentioned in the Constitution.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said that the connotation of the word 'Bharat' is also reflected in the Constitution.

"India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it," Jaishankar said.

The minister was asked about the opposition parties' reaction and if the government is going to reposition India as Bharat coinciding with the G20 summit.

"Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well," Jaishankar said. -- ANI
