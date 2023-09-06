RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA Bloc to hold 1st committee meet on Sept 13
September 06, 2023  11:34
The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. 

 Raut, while speaking to media persons in Mumbai confirmed that the meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital. 

 "The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi," Raut said. 

 Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee. 

 The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener. 

 The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later. -- ANI
