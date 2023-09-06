RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindustani classical vocalist Malini Rajurkar dies at 82
September 06, 2023  20:56
Hindustani classical vocalist Malini Rajurkar, an exponent of Gwalior gharana and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, died in Hyderabad on Wednesday following age-related issues. 

She was 82. 

Rajurkar was admitted to a local hospital on Tuesday and she breathed her last on Wednesday at 4.15 pm, a close friend said. 

"She had pledged her body for medical studies and accordingly, it will be donated to Osmania Medical College," author Vidya Deodhar, who had known Rajurkar for years, said. 

One of the foremost proponents of 'khayal' and 'tappa' genre, the musician is survived by two daughters. Rajurkar was born in 1941 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where she spent her formative years. 

After graduating in mathematics, she taught it as a subject for three years at the Savitri Girl's High School & College in Ajmer. 

She later won a three-year scholarship in the arts, leading her to pursue music further. -- PTI
