Higher reaches of Himachal receive season's first spell of snowfall





The snowfall caused a slight drop in temperature in the picturesque hill stations of Dharamshala and Manali and the day temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees and stayed at 29 degrees and 26.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT said.





A Western Disturbance is currently prevailing in Kangra and Lahaul areas, it added.





Both tourists and residents of Mcleodganj and Dharamsala breathed a sigh of relief from the long, hot, and humid weather that had persisted.





Meanwhile, monsoon remained subdued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and light showers were witnessed at some places, the MeT said.





However, the weather department predicted light to moderate rains at isolated places in low and middle hills till September 11.





From June 1 to September 5, Himachal Pradesh received 828 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 643.3 mm, an excess of 29 per cent.





The monsoon normally withdraws from the state around September 24. -- PTI

Higher reaches of the Dhauladhar in Kangra and Baralacha connecting Lahaul and Ladhak experienced this season's first spell of snowfall on Tuesday, reports reaching Shimla said.