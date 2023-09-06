G20 guests will dine on bespoke silverware





Iris Jaipur on Tuesday held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware which will be used by foreign guests while staying at hotels and for lavish dinners and luncheons, which will be hosted for them.





Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, Laksh Pabuwal of the silverware firm told PTI.





About 15,000 pieces of silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made on the occasion of the G20 Summit, he said. The metalware firm is run by him and his father Rajeev Pabuwal. Iris Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country worked.





"Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event," said Rajeev Pabuwal.





"Meticulously curated tableware merchandise bridges tradition and modern aesthetics, becoming the crown jewel of the G20 Summit, said the company. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence," Rajeev Pabuwal said.





"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will see it and exclaim wow," he told PTI.

