Fliers stuck in Thiruvananthapuram airport for 24 hours

Fliers stuck in Thiruvananthapuram airport for 24 hoursSeptember 06, 2023 21:56
Representational image. Pic: Beawiharta/Reuters
Passengers of a Jeddah-bound flight of Indonesia-based Lion Air were stranded at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram for around 24 hours after a technical issue was found in the aircraft when it stopped for refuelling on Tuesday, airport sources said.
An alternative aircraft of the airline arrived from Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon to take the passengers onward to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the source said.
The Lion Air flight -- JT052 -- with 212 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport at 3 pm on Tuesday for refuelling and that is when the technical issue was spotted.
Subsequently, the passengers were deboarded and moved to the airport's security holding area where they had to stay till Wednesday 4 pm when an alternative aircraft arrived from Indonesia to take them onward to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the source said.
The passengers were provided food and facilities to rest in the security holding area during this time, the source added.
The aircraft with the technical fault underwent temporary repairs and then was flown back empty to Indonesia, he said.
TOP STORIES
Mumbai police find knife used to kill airhostess, suspect's clothes
The knife allegedly used by a housekeeping staffer to kill a 24-year-old flight attendant has been recovered along with the clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime in suburban Andheri four days ago, the police said on Wednesday.
File status report on arms recovery from all sources, SC directs Manipur govt
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also took note of the affidavit of the Manipur chief secretary that there was no short supply of basic commodities like food and medicines for...
Modi to ministers: Rebut Sanatan slur, avoid Bharat vs India row
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his ministers to strongly refute opposition leaders on their controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma and expose them but told his ministerial colleagues to avoid the political row around...