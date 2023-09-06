RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Female lawyer accused of abetting Sena-UBT ex-corporator's suicide seeks pre-arrest bail
September 06, 2023  00:49
image
A Mumbai-based female advocate accused of abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former corporator Sudhir Sayaji More has moved an anticipatory bail application before a sessions court in Mumbai, calling charges against her as "extremely vague'. 

The plea is likely to be heard on September 6. 

The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena-UBT leader was found on rail tracks on September 1 near suburban Ghatkopar station. 

The former Mumbai corporator had been seen jumping in front of a local train heading for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. 

Based on a complaint filed by More's son, an offence under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) has been registered against Nilima Chavan, an advocate by profession, at Kurla Railway police station. 

The complainant has alleged Chavan had caused a lot of harassment and mental agony by calling his father repeatedly over phone, leading to his suicide. 

In her pre-arrest bail plea, the accused has claimed she has been falsely implicated in the case. 

The allegations in the FIR are "extremely vague' and there was no specific incident or reason mentioned to justify any abetment of suicide on part of Chavan, it added. 

The former corporator, who was Ratnagiri district communication chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, lived in the Parksite area of suburban Vikhroli. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC
Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance, observes HC

The Madras high court on Tuesday observed that the continuance of V Senthil Balaji as a minister without portfolio in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet will serve no purpose and it does not augur well with the principles of good...

Biden tests Covid negative; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House
Biden tests Covid negative; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House

The US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House.

Asia Cup: Very disappointing: Shahidi after heartbreaking loss
Asia Cup: Very disappointing: Shahidi after heartbreaking loss

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he could not be more proud of his team's performance following a heartbreaking two-run loss to Sri Lanka that knocked his side out of the Asia Cup, in Lahore on Tuesday.

Asia Cup: Litton replaces Shanto ahead of Super Fours
Asia Cup: Litton replaces Shanto ahead of Super Fours

Bangladesh are facing several injury concerns within the team.

Huihua batters Mirabai Chanu's world record
Huihua batters Mirabai Chanu's world record

Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua obliterated Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu's clean and jerk world record by lifting 120kg at the World Championships in Riyadh on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances