Family system on decline in world but Bharat protected as truth is its foundation: RSS chief
September 06, 2023  08:50
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said family system is on the decline across the world, but Bharat has survived this crisis because "truth" is its foundation.
       
Addressing a gathering of senior citizens in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, Bhagwat said the roots of our culture are based on "satya" (truth) though efforts were being made to uproot this culture.
        
He described the growing tendency towards fulfilling worldly pleasures and efforts by some people justifying it through their selfish philosophies as "cultural Marxism".
        
"This leaning towards worldly pleasures has crossed the limit. Some people try to justify as right this tendency to fulfil worldly pleasures due to their selfish motives. This is called cultural Marxism today," the RSS chief said. 

"These people support such immorality by giving it a good name. They do this because such chaos in society helps them, and they can establish their supremacy," he said.
        
Bhagwat further said some people, by talking about various philosophies and ideologies, want to destroy what is good.
        
"Due to such philosophy, this crisis is prevalent in our country and also in the rest of the world. As a result of this, the family system is on the decline. But Bharat is able to survive because satya (truth) is the basis of Bharat. The roots of our culture are firm and based on this truth," he said.
        
Many efforts were made to uproot our culture which were "asmani and Sultani", he said in Marathi. -- PTI 
