Elaborate vegetarian fare awaits G20 delegates
September 06, 2023  20:28
World leaders attending the G20 Summit over the weekend will be treated to an elaborate vegetarian spread representing India's rich culinary traditions, a senior official said. 

The Mughlai cuisine of north India, the south Indian cooking traditions, and the "lip-smacking" chaat dishes from across the country will be served to the delegates over three days beginning Friday, he said. 

While the Nigerian delegation reached New Delhi on Tuesday, other leaders will start arriving from Thursday evening onwards and the International Media Centre in the Pragati Maidan complex will start functioning from Friday. 

A variety of street food and innovative recipes featuring millets will also be on the platter for the world leaders and the delegates attending the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10. 

The global leaders and delegates will also get to taste the culinary delights of Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, a renowned hub for Indian street food. Millets have been on the menu at G20 meetings under India's Presidency which began on December 1 last year. -- PTI
