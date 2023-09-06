RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army launches 'Project Naman' for welfare of veterans, kin of deceased personnel
September 06, 2023  01:47
Representational image
The Army on Tuesday launched 'Project Naman' that will entail establishing facilitation and grievance redressal centres for veterans and the next of kin of personnel who have lost their lives, officials said. 

The first such centre will be established in Delhi Cantonment soon, they said. 

The Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (Adjutant General Branch) of the Indian Army signed an MoU with HDFC Bank Limited and CSE e-Governance India Limited for Project 'NAMAN'- an ode to the veterans. 

The project entails establishing facilitation and grievance redressal centres for army veterans and the next of kin, the ministry said in a statement. 'Naman' will house a Common Service Centre which shall facilitate the veterans and their relatives. 

It will offer all government-to-customer services and also facilitate the updating of pensioners' accounts on the SPARSH Portal of veterans, next of kin and dependents. 

In Phase II of the Project, 13 more centres will be established at various military stations across India, officials said. -- PTI
