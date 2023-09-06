RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Akshay Kumar changes film's tagline to Bharat
September 06, 2023  23:52
Amid the ongoing controversy around the word "Bharat" in President Droupadi Murmu's formal invite to foreign leaders to a G20 dinner, sparking buzz of the country's name change, the title of Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue has been changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

On Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram and unveiled the motion poster of the film, which is inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue of trapped minors in a coal mine. 

The motion poster offers a peek into the gripping rescue operation that unfolded when miners found themselves trapped in a coal mine, 350 feet deep. 

Akshay portrays the character of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the trapped minors in a hair-raising operation. 

"Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow," Akshay captioned the post. 

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. 

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film. -- ANI
