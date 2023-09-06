6 held for Rs 1.74 crore jewellery heist in Gujarat, 2 accused still at large





Acting swiftly, the Patan district police nabbed six persons who were involved in the robbery within hours of the crime which took place in adjoining Banaskantha on Tuesday evening.





A former employee of the jewellery firm is suspected to be involved in the heist, but he remains at large.





Cops recovered the entire booty looted by the accused after abducting three salesmen of an Ahmedabad-based jewellery firm at knife-point, said a release by the Patan police.





While six persons involved in the robbery were apprehended on Tuesday night from different parts of Patan district, two other men wanted in the case -- Revabhai Rabari and Amrat Rabai -- were still at large, it said.





Probe conducted so far has revealed the robbery was planned on a tip provided by Revabhai Rabari about the movement of the three gold jewellery salesmen.





Since he had worked with the company earlier as a salesman, he also knew about the secret compartments created in the car by the Ahmedabad jeweller to transport gold items.





Revabhai Rabari was fired from the job two months ago, said the release. -- PTI

Robbers armed with sharp weapons intercepted a car, threatened three salesmen of an Ahmedabad-based jewellery firm travelling in it and made off with gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.74 crore in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, said the police on Wednesday.