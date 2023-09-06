RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
6 held for Rs 1.74 crore jewellery heist in Gujarat, 2 accused still at large
September 06, 2023  21:10
image
Robbers armed with sharp weapons intercepted a car, threatened three salesmen of an Ahmedabad-based jewellery firm travelling in it and made off with gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.74 crore in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, said the police on Wednesday. 

Acting swiftly, the Patan district police nabbed six persons who were involved in the robbery within hours of the crime which took place in adjoining Banaskantha on Tuesday evening. 

A former employee of the jewellery firm is suspected to be involved in the heist, but he remains at large. 

Cops recovered the entire booty looted by the accused after abducting three salesmen of an Ahmedabad-based jewellery firm at knife-point, said a release by the Patan police. 

While six persons involved in the robbery were apprehended on Tuesday night from different parts of Patan district, two other men wanted in the case -- Revabhai Rabari and Amrat Rabai -- were still at large, it said. 

Probe conducted so far has revealed the robbery was planned on a tip provided by Revabhai Rabari about the movement of the three gold jewellery salesmen. 

Since he had worked with the company earlier as a salesman, he also knew about the secret compartments created in the car by the Ahmedabad jeweller to transport gold items. 

Revabhai Rabari was fired from the job two months ago, said the release. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP student slap case: SC issues notice to state govt
UP student slap case: SC issues notice to state govt

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking speedy investigation in the student slapping case.

Maratha quota activist on IV fluids as his hunger strike enters 9th day
Maratha quota activist on IV fluids as his hunger strike enters 9th day

Jarange, aged around 40, has been holding the hunger protest in Jalna district's Antarwali Sarati village since August 29.

Amid Bharat row, Tharoor has new name for Oppn alliance
Amid Bharat row, Tharoor has new name for Oppn alliance

'We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names'

Bose's grandnephew quits BJP, says leader's vision not fulfilled by party
Bose's grandnephew quits BJP, says leader's vision not fulfilled by party

Chandra Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 and had twice contested on the BJP ticket -- in the 2016 assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, it's up to them: US
If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, it's up to them: US

It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 summit in New Delhi, a top US official has said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances