1 nation, 1 poll meeting at Kovind's home today
September 06, 2023  12:31
The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee that was formed to examine the policy, is likely to take place on Wednesday under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in the national capital, the sources said. 

 The Union Law Ministry on Saturday named eight members to the committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, that will examine the issue of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

 Apart from the Chairperson, the committee will include Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairperson NK Singh, senior advocate Harish Salve, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. 

 However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was named a member of the High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the Centre has declined to serve on the panel, saying its "terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions'. Government sources said that he had given his consent to be part of the committee before notification with names came out.
