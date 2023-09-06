RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 biscuit less in pack, ITC to pay Rs 1 L damages
September 06, 2023  14:59
The district consumer forum in Tiruvallur has directed ITC Ltd Food Division to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to a consumer for alleged unfair trade practice after he complained that packets of the corporate's biscuit brand Sunfeast Marie Light had one biscuit lesser than that advertised on the wrapper. 

 The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, in a recent order, also directed the company to "discontinue the selling of the disputed biscuits 'Sunfeast Marie Light' in Batch No.0502C36 with the specific endorsement." 

It dismissed the company's submission that the challenge made with regard to weight of biscuits would not apply. Complainant P Dillibabu of Chennai alleged there were only 15 biscuits inside the packets as against the advertised 16. 

 "It is argued by the learned counsel for the 1st opposite party (the company) that the product was sold only based on the weight and not on number of biscuits. Such arguments could not be accepted as the wrapper clearly provides the information to the buyers/consumers to purchase the product only based on the number of biscuits. The potential consumer would only see the wrapper to decide the purchase of the product as the product information available on the packing influences the consumer's buying behavior and that the product information available on the wrapper or label plays a significant role in customer satisfaction," the order said.

 In the present case, the paramount allegation is only with regard to lesser number of biscuits.
