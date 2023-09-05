RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman, paramour paraded in AP village after both partially tonsured over affair
September 05, 2023  00:50
A woman and her paramour were partially tonsured and paraded at Lepakshi village in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathyasai district on Monday by the man's wife and in-laws for their alleged extramarital affair, the police said. 

Enraged by her husband Hussain's (30) alleged affair with Shabana (32), Nazia and her family members tied their hands and paraded them on the streets of the village in the afternoon. 

"Hussain is in an alleged illegal relationship with Shabana and because of this reason, Hussain's wife went to the place where Shabana was residing and tonsured both of them and paraded them in the town," Hindupur sub-divisional police officer P Kanjakshan said. 

The act of tonsuring them was filmed and the video went viral by Nazia's family members, including kicking Shabana while being roughed up. 

Later, the two persons were taken to Hussain's native village Utukuru in Parigi mandal in an auto-rickshaw where the locals caught hold of Nazia and her family members and handed them over to police, Kanjakshan said. 

The police are in the process of registering a zero FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections such as 506, 355, 323 and others at Parigi mandal against Nazia and her family members. -- PTI
