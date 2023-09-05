RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman makes 38 bomb hoax calls to Mumbai police in 2 months
September 05, 2023  19:40
Representational image
A 41-year-old woman suffering from a mental illness allegedly made 38 hoax calls about bombs to Mumbai police's control room in the last two months, an official said on Tuesday. 

The police control room received the latest call on Monday during which the woman, a resident of the Nepean Sea Road area of south Mumbai, claimed that a bomb had been planted and she was scared and needed the police's help, the official said. 

A probe into the matter revealed that the woman had made at least 38 calls on the '100' emergency police helpline to the control room in the last two months, he said. 

The woman lives with her 88-year-old uncle in the jurisdiction of Malabar Hill police station, he said. 

After the control room received the call on Monday, the police traced the mobile phone number used to make the call and tracked the woman down to a flat in a building on Nepean Sea Road, the official said. 

The woman suffers from a mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for the last 15 years, he said. 

Following confirmation about the woman, the police team classified the call as a hoax, the official said. -- PTI
