Will behead him myself: Ayodhya priest on Udhayanidhi





"I would like to tell him to first read the history of Sanatan Dharma and then comment against it. He should apologise for whatever he has said against our Sanatan Dharma, and if he does not apologise, no matter if he is the son of a chief minister, he will get the punishment. If his head doesn't get beheaded, I will increase the bounty; if at all required, I will myself behead him," Paramhans Acharya said, adding, "Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of 'Sanatana Dharma'. "He should apologise for his statement. He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country."





On Monday, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the DMK leader over his remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma. "I will pay a Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me," he said.

Reiterating the death warning against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, Ayodhya priest Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday said that "if required, I myself will behead MK Stalin's son, and I will also increase the bounty of Rs 10 crore if that is not enough for beheading him."